Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countries

09/11/2022 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok

(Reuters) - Britain dismissed as untrue on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine under an international deal was going to poor countries.

Putin said on Wednesday, without citing a source, that only two of 87 ships, carrying 60,000 tonnes of products, had gone to poor countries. The deal to allow grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, took effect last month.

Quoting U.N. figures, the British Defence Ministry said that around 30% of grains exported under the deal has been supplied to low and middle-income countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Russia is pursuing a deliberate misinformation strategy as it seeks to deflect blame for food insecurity issues, discredit Ukraine and minimize opposition to its invasion, the ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.77% 446.46 Real-time Quote.-16.74%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 2.84% 146.54 Real-time Quote.-16.30%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.35% 60.585 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.00% 18.2334 Delayed Quote.36.93%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:13aMali leader wants 'compensation' for release of Ivorian soldiers
RE
04:09aDutch unions secure 9.25% pay raise deal for rail workers
RE
04:05aIslamic State affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali raid, militia says
RE
03:42aGazprom's planned gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine at same level
RE
02:54aUkraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK says
RE
02:46aQueen Elizabeth's coffin to make slow journey to Edinburgh
RE
02:36aUK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countries
RE
02:21aIndia says it uncovers fraudulent shell companies with Chinese links
RE
01:54aWest weighs contentious anti-China move as U.N. rights council opens
RE
01:49aUkraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant halts operations - Energoatom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine continues to make significant gains in the Kharkiv region, UK s..
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LIKELY WITHDRAWN UNITS FROM…
3Okinawa voters expected to turn backs on central govt despite China thr..
4SpaceX launches 34 more Starlink satellites, AST SpaceMobile satellite
5Dutch unions secure 9.25% pay raise deal for rail workers

HOT NEWS