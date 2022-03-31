Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK ditches plan for legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy

03/31/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Members of the London Gay Men's Choir perform in front of the Houses of Parliament in central London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has dropped a plan to introduce legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy and will instead review how existing law can be utilised more effectively to prevent it.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has come under increasing pressure on the issue after former leader Theresa May vowed in 2018 to eradicate a procedure that aims to change or suppress someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.

In May last year, when the government set out its post-pandemic parliamentary agenda, it said measures would be brought forward to prevent these "abhorrent practices which can cause mental and physical harm", starting with a consultation on how best to protect people and how to eliminate coercive practices.

"Having explored this sensitive issue in great depth the government has decided to proceed by reviewing how existing law can be deployed more effectively to prevent this in the quickest way possible, and explore the use of other non-legislative measures," a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

News of the government's decision not to proceed with legislation was first reported by ITV News.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:12pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
03:11pU.S. senators complain that Biden's Indo-Pacific plan won't cut tariffs
RE
03:10pU.S. officials circle globe to keep pressure on Putin as ruble rises
RE
03:10pChina decries UK judges quitting HK court, London says democracy at stake
RE
03:07pCrypto exchange Binance wins dismissal of U.S. lawsuit over digital token sales
RE
03:06pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 51.26% This Quarter to Settle at $5.6420 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pRussia cannot be constructive partner at G20 table -Canada PM
RE
03:05pRussia cannot be constructive partner at G20 table -Canada PM
RE
03:03pBahrain's real gdp growth in 2021 estimated at 2.2% - statement…
RE
03:03pUK ditches plan for legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom studies options for halting gas supplies to Europe, Kommersant ..
2US, European stocks down; set for worst quarter since pandemic
3Nokia Oyj : and Etisalat UAE, from e&, to launch 5G private wireless ne..
4EU lawmakers set to tighten up on crypto transfers
5H&M flags higher prices after profit falls far short of expectations

HOT NEWS