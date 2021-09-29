Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK diverts scarce fuel to petrol stations, not large firms -Telegraph

09/29/2021 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Out of use petrol pumps at a Texaco fuel station, in Luton

(Reuters) - Fuel is being diverted from large firms in the UK to pumping stations, a move that could eventually disrupt online deliveries, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

UK government officials have instructed executives running Britain's network of fuel terminals to send tankers heading for large companies to garages and service stations instead, the newspaper said, citing industry sources. The newspaper also reported that the government said it did not order any fuel deliveries to be diverted.

Britain has been gripped by a rush of panic buying that has left petrol stations dry across major cities. Oil companies have warned that they do not have enough tanker drivers to move petrol and diesel from refineries to filling stations.

The government ordered soldiers to start driving fuel tankers to replenish empty pumps, as motorists remained stuck in queues after nearly a week of shortages.

The UK government did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, but a spokesman told the newspaper it was "simply untrue" to suggest that officials had ordered fuel companies to divert their deliveries.

"There has always been and continues to be plenty of fuel at refineries and terminals and we are now seeing signs that the situation at the pumps has begun to improve with more stations getting more fuel," the spokesman was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pFacebook to highlight positive Instagram impact on teens in Senate hearing -testimony
RE
05:58pAnalysis-Debt ceiling worries start to rattle Wall Street
RE
05:53pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 691,517 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
05:53pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 691,517 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 689,534 in previous report on sept 28
RE
05:53pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 43,169,823 as of yesterday vs 43,051,429 in previous report on sept 28
RE
05:50pLIVESTOCK-CME hog futures pause after rally; cattle futures end lower
RE
05:50pU.s. cdc says 185,537,265 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of sept 29 vs 185,265,610 individuals as of sept 28
RE
05:50pU.s. cdc says 214,043,376 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 29 vs 213,752,856 individuals as of sept 28
RE
05:50pU.s. cdc says 3.68 mln people received an additional covid-19 vaccine dose since august 13, 2021
RE
05:50pU.s. cdc says administered 391,992,662 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of sept 29 vs 391,152,574 doses administered as of sept 28
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Suncor Energy, HP, Las Vegas Sands, B..
3Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
4China to Set Up Rules for Algorithm Governance
5Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..

HOT NEWS