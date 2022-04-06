Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine - The Times

04/06/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A convoy Jackal vehicles with the British Army's 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards move to begin a multinational training event in Poland

(Reuters) - Britain is drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine, according to The Times.

Options under consideration in the Ministry of Defence include sending a protected patrol vehicle, such as the Mastiff, or a vehicle like the Jackal, which can be used as a reconnaissance or long-range patrol vehicle, the report said.

The vehicles would be stripped of sensitive equipment and British troops would be sent to a country neigbouring Ukraine to carry out training, The Times reported, citing a defence source.

Further support, including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, would be announced by Britain in the coming days, the report said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pUK drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine - The Times
RE
05:57pU.S. slaps sanctions on Russian banks, Putin's kids
RE
05:53pUK drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine - The Times
RE
05:53pArgentina seeks Bolivia gas boost as LNG costs soar - sources
RE
05:48pUkraine's zelenskiy says latest round of western sanctions again…
RE
05:45pBritain plans nuclear power, offshore wind to boost energy independence
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.22% to 92.06 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.07% to $1.0897 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.04% to $1.3067 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.16% to 123.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT
2Analyst recommendations: Chevron, Diageo, Mastercard, Oxy, UPS...
3Wall Street ends lower after Fed minutes
4Carlyle raises $4.6 billion for second credit fund
5HSBC launches metaverse portfolio for wealthy Asian clients

HOT NEWS