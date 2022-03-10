Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK eases customs rules for aid sent to help Ukrainians

03/10/2022 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday it was easing customs processes for aid donations being exported to support those affected by the humanitarian crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Local media have reported lorries full of charity donations bound for Ukraine and its neighbours being stuck at British ports because of complex post-Brexit paper work and customs checks.

"This new customs easement will ensure that humanitarian aid is fast-tracked from Great Britain to help those most affected," Lucy Frazer, financial secretary to the Treasury, said.

The government said businesses, charities and community organisations sending aid would no longer need to complete electronic customs declarations before exporting the goods through British ports and could instead make a declaration by speaking to customs officers or driving through a port.

"Government advice remains that the best way to help the Ukrainian people is to donate money ... However, we appreciate that people and businesses may still wish to donate aid directly to the region," Frazer said in a statement.

More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began two weeks ago, according to U.N. figures.

The new rules apply to goods intended to support those affected by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, regardless of the destination, as long as they were not exported to, or through, Russia or Belarus, the government said.

The government said it would also remove other customs formalities, such as needing to notify the government when the goods have been exported.

Britain said the change excluded all controlled goods and dual use goods and would be in place for a limited time, although it did not specify how long that would be.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.17% 0.8384 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.56% 132.75 Delayed Quote.73.46%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:09pEuro's pain is dollar's gain as Ukraine war roils markets
RE
02:06pEssilorluxottica- temporarily restricting operations in russia…
RE
02:00pPublic advocacy groups, progressive lawmakers raise questions ab…
RE
02:00pU.S. February budget deficit falls 30% as economy recovers
RE
01:55pDubai a favorite destination as some Moscow-based bankers beat path to exit
RE
01:53pPakistan seeks answers from India after crash of mystery flying object
RE
01:47pUK eases customs rules for aid sent to help Ukrainians
RE
01:45pBunge says new export business from Russia suspended, oilseed crushing continues
RE
01:39pWhite House says senior U.S. officials have been in touch with oil company executives
RE
01:37pRussia shows 'reckless disregard' for Ukraine civilians, U.S. spy chiefs say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares rise, oil falls 13% on OPEC nation's pledge
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3Wall Street slumps as spiraling inflation cements rate hike bets
4Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback
5World shares fall on U.S. inflation, ECB announcement

HOT NEWS