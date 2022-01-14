Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November

01/14/2022 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Britain as Omicron variant continues to spread

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by a much stronger-than-expected 0.9% in November, finally taking it above its size just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

The world's fifth-biggest economy was 0.7% bigger than it was in February 2020, the ONS said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly gross domestic product growth of 0.4% for November.

"It's amazing to see the size of the economy back to pre-pandemic levels in November - a testament to the grit and determination of the British people," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Other economies have already recovered their pre-COVID size, chief among them the United States.

Despite November's growth acceleration, GDP probably took a hit in December when the Omicron coronavirus variant swept Europe, and the loss of momentum is likely to have stretched into January with many firms reporting severe staff absences and consumers still wary of going out.

But health officials think the Omicron infections wave has now peaked in Britain and analysts say the hit to the economy is likely to be short-lived, allowing the Bank of England to continue raising interest rates this year.

The ONS said, data revisions aside, GDP in quarterly terms would reach or surpass its pre-coronavirus level in the October-December period of last year, as long as economic output does not fall by more than 0.2% in December.

The ONS said architects, retailers, couriers and accountants had a bumper month in November and construction recovered from several weak months as raw materials became easier to source after problems in global supply chains.

Britain's economy will still face challenges in the months ahead, even once coronavirus restrictions are relaxed.

"While the UK economy should rebound once Plan B measures are lifted, surging inflation and persistent supply chain disruption may mean that the UK's economic growth prospects remain under pressure for much of 2022," Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said.

(Writing by William Schomberg and Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06aLEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Generali shareholders Caltagirone, Del Vecchio to present CEO candidate in Feb - source
RE
03:04aUK PM Johnson's staff partied as queen mourned death of husband
RE
03:03aExperian third-quarter revenue rises on N.America strength
RE
03:02aWebuild posts record 10.8 billion euros in new orders in 2021
RE
03:02aFacebook owner to 'assess feasibility' of human rights review on Ethiopia practices
RE
03:02aNEPTUNE ENERGY : starts gas production at Adorf Z16 well, Germany
PU
03:01aFrustration over COVID-19 restrictions in increasingly isolated Hong Kong
RE
03:00aGhana at growing risk of debt crunch, analysts warn
RE
02:58aCiti to sell Southeast Asia retail business to Singapore's UOB for $3.7 billion
RE
02:58aOil reverses losses on weak dollar, but China crude reserves sale looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden voting rights push scotched by Democrats Sinema, Manchin
2Fed officials nod to March rate hike as inflation drumbeat grows louder
3Asian shares slip on Fed officials' hawkish policy stance
4Exclusive: Tesla delays initial production of Cybertruck to early 2023 ..
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Fed Hawks, Tech Retreat to Hit European Shares

HOT NEWS