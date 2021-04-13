UK economy grew in February as firms prepared for lockdown easing

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by 0.4%
in February from January as companies got ready for the lifting
of a third coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on
Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 0.6%.
But the data also showed that the fall in gross domestic
product in January was not as severe as previously estimated,
down by 2.2% compared with the initial reading of a 2.9% drop.
There were signs that trade between Britain and the European
Union partially recovered in February after a hit in January,
the first month of the new post-Brexit trade relationship.
The Office for National Statistics said the value of goods
exports to the EU, excluding non-monetary gold and precious
metals, rose by a monthly 47% in February to 11.6 billion pounds
($15.9 billion), while goods imports excluding non-monetary gold
were up 7%.
Global goods exports were still 18% lower than a year
earlier.
Britain's economy shrank by almost 10% last year, its
biggest slump in more than three centuries and a more severe
fall than in most European economies, as the country was
battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
But a fast rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has raised the
prospect of a bounce-back this year and in 2022.
Non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality venues reopened
on Monday and Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to relax most
coronavirus restrictions before the end of June.
($1 = 0.7276 pounds)
(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg; Editing by
Kate Holton)