UK economy grew more quickly than thought in late 2021

03/31/2022 | 02:08am EDT
LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew more quickly than previously thought in the last three months of 2021 when the country was hit by the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases, official data showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy increased by 1.3% in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period, the Office for National Statistics said, stronger than a preliminary estimate of growth of 1.0%.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)


© Reuters 2022
