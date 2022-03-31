UK economy grew more quickly than thought in late 2021

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew more
quickly than previously thought in the last three months of 2021
when the country was hit by the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases,
official data showed on Thursday.
Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy
increased by 1.3% in the fourth quarter from the previous
three-month period, the Office for National Statistics said,
stronger than a preliminary estimate of growth of 1.0%.
