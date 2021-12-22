UK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit

* GDP +1.1% in Q3 revised down from +1.3%
* Slowdown linked in part to fewer COVID vaccinations
* Economists see weaker Q4 on Omicron effect
* Current account balance deficit 4.2% GDP vs 2.3% in Q2
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew more
slowly than previously thought in the July-September period,
before the Omicron variant of the coronavirus posed a further
threat to the recovery later in the year, official data showed
on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product in the world's fifth-biggest economy
increased by 1.1% in the third quarter, weaker than a
preliminary estimate of growth of 1.3% as global supply chain
problems weighed on manufacturers and building firms.
That was slower than the economy's 5.4% bounce-back in the
second quarter when many coronavirus restrictions were lifted,
the Office for National Statistics said.
Investors are braced for a further slowdown in the fourth
quarter of 2021 and a weak start to 2022 due to a rise in
COVI9-cases caused by Omicron which has hurt Britain's
hospitality and leisure sector and hit retailers.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out new COVID
restrictions in England before Christmas but said he might have
to act afterwards. Scotland and Wales have tightened controls.
"Although the economy has got better at coping with
restrictions with each new wave, the possibility of tighter
restrictions in January is further darkening the outlook for
GDP," Bethany Beckett, an economist with consultancy Capital
Economics, said.
The ONS said households dipped into their lockdown savings
to finance their spending. The savings ratio fell to 8.6% of
disposable income, down from almost 11% in the second quarter.
Weakness in the health sector, where test and trace work and
vaccinations tailed off, and among hairdressers were partly
behind the cut to the third-quarter growth estimate.
A fall in energy output, after a surge in demand during a
cold spring in the second quarter, also weighed.
"However, stronger data for 2020 means the economy was
closer to pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter," ONS
Director of Economic Statistics Darren Morgan said.
The slump in Britain's economy last year was now estimated
at 9.4%, revised from a 9.7% crash, and the ONS believed GDP in
September was 1.5% below where it was at the end of 2019,
revised up from the previous estimate of 2.1%.
However, Britain's progress towards regaining its
pre-pandemic economic size, in inflation-adjusted terms,
remained behind that of most other big rich economies such as
France, Germany and the United States, the ONS said.
Business investment fell by 2.5% in the third quarter from
the previous three months and was nearly 12% below its
pre-pandemic level.
The Bank of England is hoping for a revival of business
investment to help improve Britain's longer-term growth
prospects.
Britain's balance of payments deficit widened to 24.4
billion pounds ($32.35 billion) as goods exports fell, goods
imports grew and foreign companies received more income from
their investments in the United Kingdom.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a smaller deficit
of 15.6 billion pounds.
As a share of GDP, the shortfall almost doubled to 4.2% from
2.3% in the second quarter.
($1 = 0.7542 pounds)
(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce, Kirsten
Donovan)