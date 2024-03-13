(Alliance News) - The UK economy grew in line with expectations at the start of the year, following a decline to round off 2023, numbers on Wednesday showed.

According to the Office for National Statistics, UK gross domestic product expanded 0.2% on-month in January, in line with FXStreet cited consensus. UK GDP had shrunk 0.1% in December from November.

However, the ONS said that for the three months to January, the economy declined 0.1% compared to the three months to October.

Numbers last month had showed the UK economy slipped into recession in the three months to December.

UK gross domestic product slumped 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from the third quarter, according to figures from the ONS. The UK economy already had declined 0.1% in the third quarter from the second.

The ONS said that in January, industrial production declined 0.2% from December. It had been expected to be unchanged, according to FXStreet cited consensus. Production grew 0.6% in December from November.

On an annual basis, industrial production was 0.5% higher in January, though that fell short of the FXStreet cited consensus which forecast a 0.7% rise, as well as December's 0.6% year-on-year climb.

Finally, data showed the UK trade deficit stretched to GBP3.13 billion in January, from GBP2.60 billion in December.

Imports rose 1.4% to GBP72.39 billion from GBP71.36 billion a month earlier. Exports rose at a slower month-on-month pace of 0.7% to GBP69.26 billion from GBP68.76 billion.

