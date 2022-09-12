UK economy grows by less than expected in July, power output falls

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by less
than expected in July when it expanded by 0.2% from June with a
fall in power production possibly reflecting higher energy
tariffs, official data showed on Monday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month
growth of 0.4% in July.
Gross domestic production fell by 0.6% in June, which
included two days of public bank holidays to celebrate the late
Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the British throne.
A spokesperson for the Office for National Statistics said
the impact of the holidays was not a big factor in July.
In the three months to July, GDP was flat compared with the
previous three-month period.
"Anecdotal evidence suggests that there may be some signs of
changes in consumer behaviour and lower demand in response to
increased prices," the ONS said regarding a fall in power
generation.
Last month, the Bank of England forecast that Britain would
slip into a recession at the end of 2022 and not come out of it
until early 2024, due in large part to the hit to living
standards from the energy price surge.
Last week, new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a huge
handout to households by promising to cap surging energy prices,
reducing the risk of a severe hit to the economy albeit at a
cost of 100 billion pounds ($116.16 billion)or more to the
already stretched public finances.
($1 = 0.8609 pounds)
(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)