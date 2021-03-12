Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK economy shrank by less than expected 2.9% in January

03/12/2021 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People shop at market stalls, with skyscrapers of the CIty of London financial district seen behind, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by a less severe than expected 2.9% in January from December as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a contraction of 4.9%.

Britain's economy is likely to shrink by 4% in the first quarter of 2021, due mostly to the latest lockdown but also because of disruption caused by new, post-Brexit rules for trade with the European Union, the Bank of England said last month.

"The economy took a notable hit in January, albeit smaller than some expected, with retail, restaurants, schools and hairdressers all affected by the latest lockdown," Jonathan Athow, an Office for National Statistics statistician, said.

"Manufacturing also saw its first decline since April with car manufacturing falling significantly. However, increases in health services from both vaccine rollout and increased testing partially offset the declines in other industries."

Britain's economy shrank by 1.7% in the three months to January, stronger than a median forecast of a contraction of 2.5% in the Reuters poll.

The economy was 9.2% smaller than in January last year, the Office for National Statistics said.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:38aSouth Africa's rand falls but set for weekly gains
RE
02:32aUK exports to EU slump in first month of new Brexit trade ties
RE
02:28aTennet to spend 3-5 bln euros a year on Europe power grids
RE
02:26aUK economy shrank by less than expected 2.9% in January
RE
02:21aBurberry upgrades guidance after strong rebound in sales
RE
02:20aChina Jan-Feb FDI up 31.5% y/y in yuan terms -commerce ministry
RE
02:20aChina says jan-feb fdi +31.5 % y/y
RE
02:20aUK economy shrank by less than expected 2.9% in January
RE
02:20aGerman Consumer Prices Rose in February
DJ
02:12aAnt Group publishes financial self-discipline rules amid tougher Chinese scrutiny
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : raises price of variants of Model Y, Model 3, Model S
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : CHINA'S ANTITRUST REGULATORS WEIGH LEVYING RECORD FINE ON ALIBABA: WSJ
3SUNING.COM CO., LTD. : China market regulator fines 12 firms over illegal monopolistic behaviour
4LG CORP. : LG Energy Solution to invest $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : 2020 bonuses jump 29% as bank turns profit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ