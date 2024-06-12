(Alliance News) - The UK economy stalled in April, in line with market expectations, according to data from the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday.

UK gross domestic product was flat in April from March, in line with FXStreet-cited market consensus. In March from February, GDP had increased by 0.4%, according to revised data from the ONS.

The ONS also said that industrial production fell by 0.9% on-month in April, worse than expectations of a 0.1% fall. Production had risen by 0.2% in March from February.

On an annual basis, industrial production fell by 0.4% in April, having risen by 0.5% the month earlier.

Also on Wednesday, ONS data showed that the UK trade deficit widened to GBP6.75 billion in April from GBP1.10 billion in March.

The value of goods imports increased by 8.2% in April. The ONS said the increase was due to an increase in imports of machinery and transport equipment and fuels.

Meanwhile, the value of goods exports was stable in April, with a fall in exports to the EU offset by a rise in exports to non-EU countries.

