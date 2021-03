LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2024/25 has cleared at a 18 pounds per kilowatt (kW) per year range, National Grid said on Wednesday.

A total quantity of 40.8 GW of capacity was procured, National Grid said.

Britain launched its power capacity market in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available at short notice.

($1 = 0.7180 pounds)

