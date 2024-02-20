Britain launched its power capacity market in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available at short notice.
(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)
(Reuters) - Britain's auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2024/25 cleared in a range of 35-40 pounds per kilowatt (kW) per year on Tuesday, National Grid said.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|1,037 GBX
|+1.52%
|+3.96%
|47 821 M $
