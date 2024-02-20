UK electricity capacity auction for 2024/25 clears in 35-40 pounds/kw/year range

(Reuters) - Britain's auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2024/25 cleared in a range of 35-40 pounds per kilowatt (kW) per year on Tuesday, National Grid said.

Britain launched its power capacity market in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available at short notice. (Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru)