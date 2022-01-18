Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK employers add record number of jobs, unemployment falls

01/18/2022 | 02:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman looks towards the City of London financial district from Parliament Hill in north London

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British employers added a record 184,000 staff to their payrolls in December, showing little sign of a hit from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking total staff numbers to 1.4% above their level in February 2020 before the pandemic.

The broader unemployment rate for the three months to the end of November fell to 4.1%, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, below economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll for it to hold at 4.2%.

"Today’s figures are proof that the jobs market is thriving, with employee numbers rising to record levels, and redundancy notifications at their lowest levels since 2006 in December," British finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

Concern about possible labor shortages and pay pressures over the medium term was a major reason why the Bank of England raised interest rates last month for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Financial markets see a high chance that the BoE will raise rates again on Feb. 3 after its next meeting.

Britain's job market performed more strongly than the BoE expected late last year, as unemployment fell despite the end of a government job subsidy program which was supporting more than 1 million workers in September.

More recently, a surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant of coronavirus has caused widespread staff absence and hammered demand in the hospitality sector. But most economists expect the ill-effects to be short-lived.

Tuesday's data showed that average earnings in the three months to November were 4.2% higher than a year earlier - in line with economists' forecasts - while job vacancies in the three months to December hit a record 1.247 million.

The ONS said it believed temporary factors which had distorted pay growth higher earlier in 2021 had now largely dissipated.

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.15% 0.5275 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.07% 0.586008 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.08% 0.83551 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.18% 0.009852 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.06% 0.733251 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41aEuro zone consumers in for a shock as power bills soar
RE
02:40aGSK : Jefferies raises target price to $52.50 from $51
RE
02:40aChina suspects COVID-19 might arrive in overseas mail
RE
02:38aU.s. crude oil futures rise to session high of $85.66 a barrel, highest since oct 2014
RE
02:35aSri lanka cenbank governor says sri lanka has paid $500 mln sovereign bond that matured jan 18 - tweet
RE
02:35aAsian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
RE
02:33aPetershill Partners says made $458 million of investments in Q4
RE
02:33aClaim that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party is nonsense, deputy says
RE
02:33aUK regulator fines Mastercard, others for prepaid cards cartel
RE
02:29aSouth African rand ticks lower as rising Treasury yields support dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Tsunami-hit Tonga islands suffered extensive damage, more deaths feared
3Horta-Osorio's broken promise the final straw at embittered Credit Suis..
4BlackRock's Fink defends push for companies to value more than profits
5Nordex Group achieves order intake of 7.95 GW in fiscal year 2021

HOT NEWS