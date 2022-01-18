UK employers add record number of jobs, unemployment falls

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - British employers added a record
184,000 staff to their payrolls in December, showing little sign
of a hit from the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking total
staff numbers to 1.4% above their level in February 2020 before
the pandemic.
The broader unemployment rate for the three months to the
end of November fell to 4.1%, the Office for National Statistics
said on Tuesday, below economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll
for it to hold at 4.2%.
"Today’s figures are proof that the jobs market is thriving,
with employee numbers rising to record levels, and redundancy
notifications at their lowest levels since 2006 in December,"
British finance minister Rishi Sunak said.
Concern about possible labor shortages and pay pressures
over the medium term was a major reason why the Bank of England
raised interest rates last month for the first time since the
start of the pandemic.
Financial markets see a high chance that the BoE will raise
rates again on Feb. 3 after its next meeting.
Britain's job market performed more strongly than the BoE
expected late last year, as unemployment fell despite the end of
a government job subsidy program which was supporting more
than 1 million workers in September.
More recently, a surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the
Omicron variant of coronavirus has caused widespread staff
absence and hammered demand in the hospitality sector. But most
economists expect the ill-effects to be short-lived.
Tuesday's data showed that average earnings in the three
months to November were 4.2% higher than a year earlier - in
line with economists' forecasts - while job vacancies in the
three months to December hit a record 1.247 million.
The ONS said it believed temporary factors which had
distorted pay growth higher earlier in 2021 had now largely
dissipated.
(Reporting by David Milliken
Editing by William Schomberg)