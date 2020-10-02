Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK events industry warns of 90,000 COVID job losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 01:53am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London

Britain's events industry warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday that more than 90,000 people in the exhibitions sector would be made redundant in the coming weeks unless he offered more support to replace a government job furlough scheme.

Under rules designed to stop a resurgence of COVID infections, people in Britain are generally not allowed to meet in groups of more than six, making traditional conferences, concerts and other large events impossible to organise.

Until now, many jobs in the sector have been supported by a government programme that paid up to 80% of staff wages, but that comes to an end this month.

The Events Industry Alliance, an umbrella group for trade bodies, said its members could not afford to use a new scheme, which offers a smaller amount of government support to businesses that bring workers back on reduced hours.

"Over 90,000 people will be made redundant in the coming weeks due to continued event closures and the inability of their employers to access the new Job Support Scheme as they are not able to trade at all," the group wrote in a letter to Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Sunak said last week the government would only support "viable" jobs from next month onwards, which in practice means those where employers are able to pay staff just over half their normal wages, and recognised there would be job losses to come.

The trade body asked Sunak to provide wage support to the sector that recognised government rules meant it - unlike most other parts of the economy - was likely to remain in lockdown for another six months.

It also requested a clearer process for assessing when events would be allowed to resume.

"We are not an unviable sector and simply require support to survive until the time is right to resume events," it said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08aJapan August household spending seen falling for 11th straight month
RE
02:04aFutures sink as Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
02:00aCENTRAL BANKS' EYE ON INEQUALITY MAKES QE UNCOMFORTABLE : Mike Dolan
RE
01:56aFACTBOX-Selected quotes as U.S. President Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
01:56aFACTBOX-Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19
RE
01:55aJGBs inch up as Trump virus news spurs risk aversion
RE
01:53aUK events industry warns of 90,000 COVID job losses
RE
01:47aHuawei's investments are 'predatory actions', U.S. Pompeo to paper
RE
01:45aDollar, yen jump after Trump tests positive for COVID-19
RE
01:42aJapan Aug household spending seen falling for 11th straight month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout
2ALPHABET INC. : Google drops Australia from News Showcase launch amid regulator rancour
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Options investor makes big bets on Nasdaq's popular 'FANG' stocks
4ROSS STORES, INC. : ROSS STORES : Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities
5BP PLC : EXCLUSIVE: Golar Power offers top bid for Petrobras's LNG terminal - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group