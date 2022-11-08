UK expected to raise state pensions, benefits in line with inflation - The Times

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) -
Britain is expected to increase state pension and welfare
payments in line with inflation in next week's budget, the Times
newspaper reported.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to
announce the increases to ensure that the Nov. 17 budget is seen
as fair and compassionate, the report said.
The government will set out its fiscal plans in an
effort to rebuild investor confidence after a "mini-budget"
earlier this year caused borrowing costs to surge.
New finance minister Jeremy Hunt will seek to
fill a 50-billion-pound ($57 billion) hole
in the public finances using spending cuts and tax rises.
The question of whether state pensions and benefits will
rise in line with inflation, as opposed to the lower rate of
average earnings, has been one of the most contentious issues,
as households grapple with a cost of living crisis.
Work and pensions minister Mel Stride declined to
confirm details of the Times report during media interviews on
Tuesday, but said the government was prioritising support to
vulnerable groups including pensioners.
"Pensioners are absolutely at the forefront of the group
that we want to really protect as much as we can through these
difficult times," Stride told Times Radio.
Soaring food prices pushed inflation in Britain back to
a
40-year-high of 10.1%
in September.
The Times report said that the government's assumptions sent
to the official forecaster over the weekend included the pledges
to raise pensions and benefits in line with inflation, which
would cost a combined 11 billion pounds in 2023-24.
($1 = 0.8722 pounds)
(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru and Sachin
Ravikumar; Editing by Leslie Adler and Kate Holton)