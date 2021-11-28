UK expects to receive COVID booster advice imminently, says health minister

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister Sajid
Javid said on Sunday he expected to receive advice imminently on
whether the government can broaden a booster jab programme to
try to tackle the emergence of the newly identified Omicron
coronavirus variant.
"The other thing that still remains hugely important, but I
think it's fair to say now more important than it was before, is
our vaccination programme," Javid told Sky News.
"That is why I have also asked our expert advisers on
vaccines called JCVI (the Joint Committee on Vaccination and
Immunisation) to give me very quick advice on broadening,
boosting our booster programme and I expect to get that advice
imminently."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Louise Heavens)