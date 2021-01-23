UK extends councils' lockdown powers until July 17, Telegraph says

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The British government has quietly
extended coronavirus lockdown laws to give local councils in
England the power to close pubs, restaurants, shops and public
spaces until July 17, the Telegraph reported on Saturday. https://bit.ly/3p8zwwC
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the government
could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection
rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident
the vaccination programme is working.
The changes to the regulation governing coronavirus
restrictions were made as part of a review of the third lockdown
earlier this month by Health Secretary Matt Hancock, the
Telegraph said.
The regulation, which applies to England only, was due to
expire last week but has now been extended until July 17, around
the date when school summer holidays begin, the Telegraph added.
Britain has recorded more than 3.5 million COVID-19
infections - the fifth-highest in the world - and nearly 96,000
deaths.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang and Paul Simao)