UK faces record hit to living standards as tax hikes loom

*
Britain facing record living standards hit
*
UK economy in recession, set to shrink in 2024
*
Almost half of 55 billion-pound belt-tightening from tax
rises
*
Budget watchdog sees 7% hit to living standards
*
IFS think-tank says bulk of the hit to come after 2024
*
Sterling falls almost 1% against dollar
LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain faces a record hit to
living standards this year as surging inflation erodes incomes,
the country's budget forecasters warned, after finance minister
Jeremy Hunt announced more pain, with tax rises now and spending
cuts further ahead.
In a bid to restore Britain's fiscal reputation after the
chaos caused by former prime minister Liz Truss's plans for
sweeping tax cuts, Hunt outlined a budget programme on Thursday
to save 55 billion pounds a year to fix the public finances.
Almost half the belt-tightening is due to come from tax
increases, prompting some protests from within Prime Minister
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservative Party, which faces a national
election within two years.
Already struggling to adjust to life outside the European
Union, Britain's economy was suffering from high inflation and a
slowing global economy even before Truss sent financial markets
into convulsions. It is the only Group of Seven economy yet to
recover its pre-COVID size and income growth was near-stagnant
for a decade ahead of the pandemic.
The Office for Budget Responsibility said household
disposable incomes would fall by 4.3% in the current financial
year and by 2.8% in 2023/24, the sharpest declines in records
dating back to the 1950s.
That two-year slump would wipe out all the growth in living
standards over the eight years to 2022, the OBR said.
Millions of Britons are already grappling with a cost of
living crisis. Inflation was 11.1% in October, a 41-year high.
But Hunt said painful fiscal medicine was needed for Britain
to maintain the recent return of calm to financial markets, even
if most of the belt-tightening is delayed until past 2024, when
the next national election is expected.
The OBR said the tax burden was on course to reach 37.1% of
GDP in five years' time, its highest sustained level since World
War Two, up from 33.1% in the 2019-20 tax year.
"Credibility cannot be taken for granted and yesterday's
inflation figures show we must continue a relentless fight to
bring it down, including an important commitment to rebuild the
public finances," Hunt told parliament.
Hunt said the economy was already in recession and set to
shrink next year as it struggles with inflation forecast to
average 9.1% this year and 7.4% in 2023 before falling sharply.
Sterling was down 1.1% against the dollar and 0.5% against
the euro at 4:40 p.m. (1640 GMT), as investors assessed the
scale of retrenchment, which looked more severe than anything
planned by other big rich economies.
"The UK remains somewhat of a difficult place to judge right
now," Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter
Investors, said. "We are not necessarily at the end of the train
of bad news and with a prolonged recession priced in we may need
to wait for a more sustained downward path of inflation."
"FURTHER STEP"
Ratings agency Moody's, which last month warned it could
downgrade Britain's credit rating after Truss's short but
tumultuous spell as prime minister, said Hunt's plan was a
"further step" towards fixing the public finances.
"However, the polarised domestic political environment and
heightened policy unpredictability may undermine efforts to
deliver on fiscal consolidation," Moody's senior credit officer
Evan Wohlmann said.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading minister under Truss, said he was
"particularly concerned" about the tax rises. Other Conservative
Party lawmakers supported the plan.
More people will have to pay basic and higher-rate income
tax, and Hunt lowered to 125,000 pounds ($147,000) the threshold
at which people pay the top 45% rate. He also cut tax-free
allowances for income from dividends.
A threshold at which employers start to pay social security
contributions will be frozen until 2028, costing companies more.
A temporary levy on oil and gas companies' profits will rise
to 35% from 25% until 2028, and a similar 45% tax will be
imposed on nuclear and wind power electricity producers, raising
a combined 15 billion pounds next year.
Public spending would grow more slowly than the economy but
rise in overall terms, Hunt said.
A scaled-back version of an existing cap on energy costs
would cost nearly 13 billion pounds next year, less than half of
what was planned by Truss's finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng.
But pensions and welfare benefits would go up in line with
inflation, a major expense for the public finances.
Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank
said the real pain of the tax hikes and spending restraint was
only due to come after the likely 2024 election, raising
questions about whether it will actually happen.
RECESSION NOW
The fiscal tightening came as the OBR said Britain was
already in a recession and it expected the economy to contract
by 1.4% next year. In March, it expected growth of 1.8% in 2023.
The OBR forecasts GDP growth of 1.3% in 2024 and 2.6% in
2025.
The opposition Labour Party said the Conservatives had
failed to learn the lessons of past attempts to fix the public
finances without a clear plan for economic growth.
"This government has forced our economy into a doom-loop
where low growth leads to higher taxes, lower investment and
squeezed wages with the running down of public services,"
Labour's finance spokeswoman Rachel Reeves said.
Hunt set the government two new fiscal rules including a
target of bringing down debt as a share of the economy within
five years, a target the OBR said was on track to be met.
($1 = 0.8488 pounds)
