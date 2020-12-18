UK factories see smaller drop in orders during December - CBI

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The decline in British factory
orders eased off in December as more of the economy reopened
following a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown, a survey
showed on Friday.
The Confederation of British Industry's monthly
manufacturing order book balance rose to -25 from November's
-40, the strongest reading in 10 months.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of
-34.
"The rollout of the Covid vaccine brings hope that
conditions for manufacturers will improve in the coming months,"
CBI deputy chief economist Anna Leach said.
"The government must continue to do what it can to support
companies through the winter while demand remains disrupted by
Covid restrictions," she added.
