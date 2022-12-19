Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK factory output and export orders sag in December: CBI

12/19/2022 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A member of staff checks the paintwork on Range Rover bodies as they pass through the paint shop at Jaguar Land Rovers factory in Solihull

LONDON (Reuters) - British factories' output and export orders slid this month, according to a survey on Monday that underlined the troubles faced by the manufacturing sector, including high inflation and a weak global economy.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said its gauge of manufacturing output during the three months to December fell to its lowest level since September 2020.

Its gauge of new orders cooled to -6 in December from -5 in November, a smaller drop than the decline to -9 which economists had forecast in a Reuters poll, and still above the series' long-run average.

However, export orders fell sharply to -19 from -18 and manufacturers' price expectations strengthened.

"The corrosive effect of higher inflation on demand is increasingly clear, as manufacturing output contracted at the fastest pace in two years over the last quarter," CBI deputy chief economist Anna Leach said.

The survey of 220 manufacturing companies took place between Nov. 23 and Dec. 12.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
06:35aHasidic Jewish refugees from Ukraine celebrate Hanukkah at Hungarian shelter
RE
06:33aFutures higher after two-week selloff, Tesla jumps on Musk poll
RE
06:32aCopper rises as China pledges economic support
RE
06:32aKremlin: Russia still considering response to oil price cap - TASS
RE
06:32aGhana dollar bonds drop after government says will suspend debt payments
RE
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen -2-
DJ
06:32aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Climbing After Last Week's Dive
DJ
06:31aFTX's Bankman-Fried to appear in Bahamas court; expected to waive extradition
RE
06:30aS.African rand jumps as markets welcome Ramaphosa's win as ANC leader
RE
06:30aSwedish Supreme court stops extradition of Turkish man accused of coup attempt
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
2Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
3Analysis-Investors eye a new market in Central Europe: homes for rent
4Morning bid: No Messi magic for markets
5Insurers shun FTX-linked crypto firms as contagion risk mounts

HOT NEWS