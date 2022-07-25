UK factory output slows, price pressures come off peak - CBI

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - British industrial output grew
at the slowest pace in over a year in the three months to July,
but there are tentative signs that some challenges around
inflation and investment are easing, a Confederation of British
Industry survey showed on Monday.
The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) must
decide next week whether to speed up the pace of interest rate
rises with a rare half-point rate rise to tackle the highest
inflation in 40 years.
Surging inflation has driven consumer sentiment to its
lowest since records began in the 1970s, but business activity
has been slower to weaken.
Monday's CBI Industrial Trends Survey output balance dropped
to +6 for July from +19 in April, its lowest since the three
months to April 2021 but still above its long-run average of +2.
"The manufacturing sector has been an economic bright spot
in recent months, but output and orders have softened amid
ongoing cost pressures, supply challenges and a generalised
weakening in economic conditions both in the UK and globally,"
CBI deputy chief economist Anna Leach said.
The monthly CBI industrial orders balance dropped to +8 from
+18, its lowest since October but above its long-run average of
-13,
Quarterly inflation expectations - a key concern for the BoE
as it judges how long high inflation will last - dropped sharply
to +48 from April's record high of +71.
A wider CBI measure of manufacturers' optimism improved from
a two-year low touched in April but remained below average at
-21.
"The combination of flat-lining demand and slowing price
growth in the manufacturing sector therefore strengthens the
case for expecting the MPC to stick to 25 basis-point hikes at
its two meetings in Q3, rather than jumping to 50 basis-point
hikes," Pantheon Macroeconomics's Gabriella Dickens said.
Investment intentions picked up and are now at or above
their long-term average as businesses sought to expand capacity.
Uncertainty about demand was cited as being less likely to limit
expansion than any time since 1989.
BoE policymakers have been gloomy about Britain's medium- to
long-term ability to meet economic demand, in part because of
low investment by international standards. Without higher
investment and productivity, higher interest rates may be needed
to keep inflation in check, even with limited growth.
(Reporting by David Milliken
Editing by William Schomberg)