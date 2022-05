"And what we want to see are energy companies who have made extraordinary profits at a time of acutely elevated prices, investing those profits back into British jobs. Growth and energy security," Sunak said in parliament on the issue of windfall taxes.

"But as I have been clear, and as I have said repeatedly, if that doesn't happen soon and at significant scale, then no option is off the table."

