UK finance minister declines to comment on fall in sterling
09/23/2022 | 11:27am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said it was a "very good day for the UK" on Friday, after he set out tax cuts and huge increases in borrowing in a statement that floored financial markets, with sterling and British government bonds in freefall.
Asked whether the fall in sterling was good for the economy, he said: "I don't comment on market movements."
(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)