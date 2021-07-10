Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK finance minister says nations now need to finalise details of global tax deal

07/10/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financial and Professional Services Address in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said that nations must now work to finalise the details of a global deal to agree a minimum corporate tax rate, after finance chiefs of the G20 large economies endorsed the plan on Saturday.

"We now need to work on finalising the details before our October meeting so that we can indeed bring fairness to the global tax system, and crucially ensure a good deal for British taxpayers," Sunak told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Venice.

Sunak chaired a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven in London last month that reached a provisional agreement on how to split revenue from large multinationals.

The G20 backing came on Saturday after 130 countries last week signed up to the plan in Paris.

"I'm delighted to be here in Venice, to build on the historic global tax agreement that we reached at the G7 in London," Sunak said, adding that the agreement would ensure that the tax system is fit for the digital age.

Asked about the Euro 2020 soccer final between England and Italy which takes place on Sunday, Sunak said he couldn't wait to get home to see the match.

"I'm very much looking forward to a British success in the evening," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25pVirus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
RE
12:50pWe should avoid imposing new COVID-19 restrictions - G20 presidency
RE
12:28pIran transport ministry hit by second apparent cyberattack in days
RE
12:24pG20 recognizes carbon pricing as climate change tool for first time
RE
12:24pHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY  : Chancellor welcomes milestone G20 progress on global tax reform
PU
12:12pWe should avoid imposing new COVID-19 restrictions - G20 presidency
RE
12:12pItaly g20 presidency says we will come back to the issue of funding vaccines for poor countries in october
RE
12:12pUK finance minister says nations now need to finalise details of global tax deal
RE
12:11pItaly g20 presidency says new covid variants are increasing uncertainty, this is an area we must focus on
RE
12:08pItaly's g20 presidency says we should avoid introducing new pandemic-related restrictions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Virus variants threaten global recovery, G20 warns
2Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
3DRAFTKINGS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
4Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster

HOT NEWS