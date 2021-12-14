Log in
UK financial watchdog vows to be faster, more open with redress schemes

12/14/2021 | 04:23am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it will learn from "clear shortfalls" in the way it set up a redress scheme for customers missold interest rate hedging products.

The Financial Conduct Authority set up the redress scheme nearly a decade ago for the hedging products missold from 2001, with thousands of small business receiving redress worth a total 2.2 billion pounds ($2.91 billion).

"The FCA will ensure that any significant decisions on redress made in the future will be transparent, with appropriate governance, and supporting evidence will be properly recorded," the watchdog said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7570 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS