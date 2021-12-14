UK financial watchdog vows to be faster, more open with redress schemes

The Financial Conduct Authority set up the redress scheme nearly a decade ago for the hedging products missold from 2001, with thousands of small business receiving redress worth a total 2.2 billion pounds ($2.91 billion).

"The FCA will ensure that any significant decisions on redress made in the future will be transparent, with appropriate governance, and supporting evidence will be properly recorded," the watchdog said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7570 pounds)

