Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK food supply chains 'on the edge of failing', meat industry says

07/21/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man stands next to shelves empty of fresh meat in a supermarket, as the number of worldwide coronavirus cases continues to grow, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's food supply chains are "right on the edge of failing" as absence related to COVID-19 has aggravated a critical shortage of labour, a meat industry body said on Wednesday.

The British Meat Processors' Association (BMPA) said the shortage of skills was so critical, some plants had reported vacancies of 10% to 16% of permanent positions, discounting the impact of the pandemic.

"On top of the underlying worker shortage, we're also hearing from some members that between 5% and 10% of their workforce have been 'pinged' by the (health service) app and asked to self-isolate," BMPA CEO Nick Allen said.

The shortage of workers affected the meat products that require more labour to produce, he said, meaning those lines would be the first to be cut.

On Monday, England's car plants, railways, supermarkets and pubs warned the government that the COVID-19 tracing app, which has told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate, was wrecking the recovery and pushing supply chains to the brink of collapse.

Alerts, or "pings", from the official app telling anyone identified as a contact of someone with the disease to self-isolate for 10 days have also disrupted schools and the healthcare system.

The government has announced exemptions for some workers identified as critical, including health and transport workers, but says it does not plan widespread rule changes.

Pictures on social media showed gaps on supermarket shelves as the so-called "pingdemic" is putting pressure on retailers' ability to maintain opening hours and stock shelves.

Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at industry lobby group, the British Retail Consortium, said the government needed to act swiftly.

"Retail workers and suppliers, who have played a vital role throughout this pandemic, should be allowed to work provided they are double vaccinated or can show a negative COVID test, to ensure there is no disruption to the public's ability to get food and other goods," he said.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aIMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6% - Georgieva
RE
11:38aSource familiar with thinking of ad hoc creditor committee of province of buenos aires says province decided to pursue a non-consensual transaction
RE
11:38aSource says only one other fund from ad hoc committee joined goldentree deal, seven other funds objected to the deal, were not part of it
RE
11:38aSource says argentina's buenos aires province has better financial metrics than almost any other province, yet deal provides much lower recoveries for creditors
RE
11:38aACS ASSOCIATION OF CONVENIENCE STORES : Welcomes Tougher Sanctions to Tackle Illicit Tobacco Trade
PU
11:38aAVIVA : Natural disaster H1 insured losses hit 10-year high - Aon
RE
11:32aUK food supply chains 'on the edge of failing', meat industry says
RE
11:31aAnthem says COVID-19 costs could rise in coming quarters from variants
RE
11:31aChile copper giant Codelco plans India, SE Asia push to trim reliance on China
RE
11:26aWhat, me worry? Fed chief's emotional tone can drive markets, study suggests
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : British homes, businesses unprepared for climate change, Aviva says
2COMCAST CORPORATION : COMCAST : Netflix growth plan tops Wall St watchlist as lockdown love fades
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Avast, Asos, Compass, Halliburton, Intertek...
4Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022
5SAAB AB (PUBL) : SAAB'S RESULTS JANUARY-JUNE 2021: Strong sales growth and positive cash flow

HOT NEWS