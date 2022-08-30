Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK gas, electricity industry may make 170 billion pounds excess profits -Bloomberg

08/30/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Gas burns from a ring on a domestic cooker

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's gas producers and electricity generators could make excess profits of up to 170 billion pounds ($198 billion) over the next two years, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing unpublished analysis that the finance ministry disputed.

Europe is facing massive increases in energy bills driven by rocketing gas prices as war in Ukraine and European sanctions on Russia heighten concerns for the security of gas supplies.

That has put profits in the energy sector in focus as the British government comes under intense pressure to increase the financial support it has pledged to help households through the sharp rise.

Bloomberg cited unpublished Treasury analysis showing the scale of excess profits, defined as the difference between predicted profits and what the firms could have been expected to make based on price projections from before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The analysis showed around 40% of the excess profits would be attributable to power producers.

The Treasury said: "We don't recognise this analysis."

"The government has been clear that it wants to see the oil and gas sector reinvest its profits to support the economy, jobs, and the UK's energy security," a government spokesperson said.

"We also expect our newly introduced Energy Profits Levy to raise an extra 5 billion pounds in its first year to help pay for our 37 billion pound support package for households."

The Energy Profits Levy - a 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers in the North Sea - was announced in May.

The government had said at the time that it would consider a similar tax on electricity generators, but outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left any decision on that to his successor, due to be named next week.

($1 = 0.8578 pound)

(Reporting by William James and Paul Sandle; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.87% 98.64 Delayed Quote.29.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.63% 60.125 Delayed Quote.-19.55%
WTI -5.37% 91.557 Delayed Quote.28.55%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14pCorn sags on recession fears, profit-taking after 2-month top
RE
02:09pShares tumble, yields jump as data fuel rate angst
RE
02:06pU.S. concerned about India's participation in Russia military exercises
RE
02:04pBrazil 2023 budget bill to lower welfare program but will indicate gov't intention to increase it -sources
RE
01:59pUK gas, electricity industry may make 170 billion pounds excess profits -Bloomberg
RE
01:58pKushner has second thyroid surgery, full recovery expected
RE
01:52pECB's Stournaras opposes big rate move, calls for prudence
RE
01:51pSharks frequent waters near crowded urban beaches, study finds
RE
01:49pBoeing confirms taiwan’s china airlines selects 787 for its flee…
RE
01:46pWhite House says it is ready to help on Mississippi water crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
2Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
3First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..
4Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
5Ericsson set to fully wrap up Russian operations

HOT NEWS