Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK gilt issuance to be second-highest on record at almost 250 billion pounds - Reuters poll

03/02/2021 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is likely to sell nearly 250 billion pounds ($347 billion) of government bonds in the coming financial year - the second-highest total on record - to help power an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll of dealers showed on Tuesday.

The survey of all 15 wholesale primary dealers, or banks tasked by the government with creating a market for its bonds, pointed to gilt issuance of about 247.2 billion pounds for the 2021/22 financial year starting in April.

Such a sum marks a sharp drop from the 485.5 billion pounds of gilts that the United Kingdom Debt Management Office (DMO) plans to issue in the current 2020/21 year to finance the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak is due to deliver his budget around 1230 GMT on Wednesday, after which the DMO will publish its 2021/22 gilt issuance remit.

Sunak has said he would not rush to fix the public finances as he readies a budget, which will add more borrowing to almost 300 billion pounds of COVID-19 spending and tax cuts.

In November, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast borrowing in 2020/21 would reach 393.5 billion pounds, or 19% of GDP, a peacetime record. The latest official data suggests borrowing will fall below this, partly because more taxpayers than expected have opted against deferring payments to 2021/22.

The poll showed Sunak is expected to announce a budget deficit forecast for 2021/22 of 180 billion pounds, 16 billion pounds more than the OBR had predicted in November.

"Our current estimate is that the latest lockdown will 'cost' around 16 billion pounds in terms of additional fiscal support," said RBC economist Cathal Kennedy.

He cited the fact that more workers are now furloughed than the OBR had assumed in November, as well as expanded support for self-employed people and business grants announced in January.

In addition to the budget deficit, the government must also refinance 79.3 billion pounds of gilts due to mature in 2021/22.

As in the current year, much of the issuance will be soaked up by the Bank of England's asset-purchase programme, which is due to buy around 100 billion pounds of government debt during the next financial year.

The poll suggested the government will finance borrowing almost entirely through gilts in the next financial year, rather than additional issuance of T-bills or via the government's retail investment arm.

The DMO is likely to ramp up its issuance of inflation-linked gilts in 2021/22 to around 14% of the total, compared with 7% in the current financial year, the poll showed.

The DMO reined in sales of index-linked gilts through most of 2020 due to uncertainty caused by a review into the future of the retail prices index measure of inflation, which is used to price the bonds.

"Given pent-up demand, we think that this target is achievable," said Deutsche Bank analysts Sanjay Raja and Panos Giannopoulos.

The dealers did not expect much change in the split between short, medium and long-dated gilts. Britain already has a longer average maturity for its debt than any other major economy, but the recent jump in global bond yields has prompted some commentators to say the DMO should do more to lock in low rates.

The government has also said it will issue the first "green gilts" - bonds to finance environmentally friendly projects - in 2021/22. Most respondents expect one or two bonds to be issued, of around 10 billion pounds in total.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King)

By Andy Bruce


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.42% 161.98 Delayed Quote.9.99%
BNP PARIBAS 2.21% 50.21 Real-time Quote.13.99%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.25% 10.452 Delayed Quote.16.50%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.32% 425.7 Delayed Quote.10.90%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 2.26% 150.5 Delayed Quote.18.44%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.98% 79.16 Delayed Quote.12.17%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 1.72% 828 End-of-day quote.-2.82%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 1.87% 630.4 End-of-day quote.15.67%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 3.27% 329.92 Delayed Quote.25.11%
UBS GROUP AG 1.01% 14.555 Delayed Quote.15.52%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:50aDr. Rodney Kryzhanovskiy Joins the Spodak Dental Group Team
SE
06:49aWoman dies from brain haemorrhage in Japan days after vaccine, but link uncertain
RE
06:48aTwo U.S. men charged with aiding Ghosn's escape land in Japan
RE
06:47aAround the world, COVID prompts new look at company taxes
RE
06:35aSAARC Central Bank Governors Meeting
PU
06:31aTarget same-day delivery, store pick-up demand fires up holiday quarter sales
RE
06:30aUK gilt issuance to be second-highest on record at almost 250 billion pounds - Reuters poll
RE
06:26aReuters poll - uk budget deficit seen at 180 bln pounds in 2021/22 - primary dealers
RE
06:26aReuters poll - uk likely to issue 247.2 bln pounds of gilts in 2021/22 - median forecast of primary dealers
RE
06:26aGRAPHIC : A rare sight? UK blue chips, sterling rise in tandem
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares pause, awaiting next move in bonds
2To go electric, America needs more mines. Can it build them?
3Brexodus from City of London to the EU slows
4Lawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices
5HELLOFRESH SE : PRESS RELEASE : HelloFresh ends strong FY 2020 with record fourth quarter results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ