  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

UK gilt yields rise after BoE's Bailey sets pensions deadline

10/12/2022 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British government bond yields rose again on Wednesday after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told pension funds they had three days to sort out their liquidity problems before the central bank ends its emergency bond market intervention.

The 20-year gilt yield rose above 5% for the first time Sept. 28, the day the BoE intervened to quell turmoil in the bond market triggered by the government's announcement of big, unfunded tax cuts. It was last at 4.938%, up 2 basis points on the day.

Yields rose across the range of maturities with the sharpest increase seen in two-year gilts, up about 10 basis points on the day.

Yields for index-linked bonds, which were included in the BoE's bond-buying support measures from Tuesday, also rose and were up around 5-10 bps on the day for many maturities.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.18% 0.56978 Delayed Quote.7.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.46% 0.658012 Delayed Quote.12.45%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.32% 0.88156 Delayed Quote.4.63%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.27% 0.011052 Delayed Quote.9.72%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.47% 0.907095 Delayed Quote.22.21%
