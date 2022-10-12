UK gilt yields rise after BoE's Bailey sets pensions deadline

The 20-year gilt yield rose above 5% for the first time Sept. 28, the day the BoE intervened to quell turmoil in the bond market triggered by the government's announcement of big, unfunded tax cuts. It was last at 4.938%, up 2 basis points on the day.

Yields rose across the range of maturities with the sharpest increase seen in two-year gilts, up about 10 basis points on the day.

Yields for index-linked bonds, which were included in the BoE's bond-buying support measures from Tuesday, also rose and were up around 5-10 bps on the day for many maturities.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)