UK government bill to subsidise energy costs rises as Ofgem ups cap

11/24/2022 | 04:26am EST
(Alliance News) - Energy watchdog Ofgem on Thursday hiked its price cap, though UK government measures mean households are largely protected from the latest spike in bills.

From January 1 until March 31, the UK energy price cap will be lifted to an annualised level of GBP4,279. The previous cap, which spans from the start of October to the end of the year, was set at GBP3,549.

The government has stepped in, however, ensuring the typical household will pay less.

The government's energy price guarantee reduces the unit cost of electricity and gas, and will mean a typical dual-fuel direct-debit annual bill for January 2023 will remain at GBP2,500. However, this will increase to GBP3,000 from April next year.

"Bill-payers will still be protected by the government's energy price guarantee until the end of March 2024, as confirmed by the chancellor on Thursday 17 November," Ofgem explained.

The cap hike means the amount the government pays to subsidise energy bills increases to GBP15.1 billion for the three-month period, compared to GBP7.8 billion for the final three months of 2022, PA reported, citing figures from energy consultancy Auxilione.

The next Ofgem quarterly price cap update will be on February 27.

Ofgem in August announced it would announce caps on a quarterly basis rather than every six months like it previously did, this was due to turmoil in energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

