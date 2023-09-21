(Alliance News) - UK public sector net borrowing continued to rise in August, according to the Office for National Statistics on Thursday.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, reached GBP11.6 billion in August, which was 43% higher than the GBP8.1 billion in August last year.

In the UK fiscal year to date, borrowing stands at GBP69.6 billion, which is GBP19.3 billion more than the same period last year. However, it was GBP11.4 billion less than the Office for Budget Responsibility's forecast of GBP81.0 billion.

It was the fourth highest borrowing for August since records began in 1993, behind only the Covid-years of 2020 and 2021, and 2009 after the global financial crisis.

Central government borrowing rose by GBP1.2 billion to GBP8.3 billion in August, but was GBP1.1 billion less than the GBP9.4 billion forecast by the OBR, the ONS noted.

At GBP2.594 trillion at the end of the month, the UK government's total debt is estimated to be around 98.8% of the country's annual gross domestic product.

The ratio is continuing at levels last seen in the early 1960s, the ONS said.

