UK government must help poor now, says senior Conservative lawmaker

British inflation surged last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, with consumer price inflation hitting 9% in April, putting finance minister Rishi Sunak under pressure to do more to help those struggling to pay rising food, fuel and energy bills.

Duncan Smith, also a former work and pensions minister, told BBC radio "Universal Credit" welfare payments should be immediately brought in line with inflation as part of what he called a "special fiscal event", in effect an emergency budget.

"I don't think we can afford to wait until later in the year. I think that will begin to look complacent," he said.

"People need to see that we care enough to act immediately and I would recommend that the government pauses and then acts big, it acts boldly and it's brave about this because we have one responsibility - to help those who desperately need it most."

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Evans)