Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK government postpones consideration of online safety law

07/14/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Union Jack flag is flown outside the Houses of Parliament in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Further consideration of Britain's proposed new online safety law will be postponed after being dropped from the final week's business in parliament because of time pressure, the government said on Thursday.

The online safety law is aimed at punishing abuses such as child pornography, racism and violence against women, but it has drawn criticism from some lawmakers in the ruing Conservative Party for curtailing free speech.

It was dropped from next week's parliamentary business, which is the last one before it goes on a break on July 21.

"There (is) ... limited time and as the leader (of the House of Commons lower house of parliament) said this morning there are a wide-range of competing demands that need to be carefully considered before the house rises," a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The main opposition Labour Party has criticised the government for postponing the bill, which is at the report stage when lawmakers can discuss amendments, because it brought a no confidence vote in itself on Monday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02aGlobal ESG bond issuance posts H1 dip as supranationals cut back
RE
09:55aSri Lanka president Rajapaksa emails resignation letter to parliamentary speaker - source
RE
09:51aUK government postpones consideration of online safety law
RE
09:50aC$ tumbles as market mulls Fed 100 bp rate hike prospects
RE
09:45aLower-cost U.S. cities drove pandemic wage gains, ADP study shows
RE
09:42aBank of England won't let inflation get out of control, Ramsden says
RE
09:37aCommodities, banks drag TSX lower after jumbo rate hike
RE
09:34aForty-five nations pledge to coordinate evidence of war crimes in Ukraine
RE
09:29aNigeria's naira at new low of 620/$ on black market -traders
RE
09:26aItaly's Draghi wins confidence vote, but 5-Star boycotts motion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: AMD, American Express, Cisco, Glencore, Visa, ..
2Gorilla Technology Group Inc., a Global Leader in Edge Artificial Intel..
3Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC Reports Second Quarter EPS of..
4Delta Air Lines announces June quarter 2022 profit
5THYSSENKRUPP : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank

HOT NEWS