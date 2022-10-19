Advanced search
UK government's party discipline enforcer has resigned - Sun reporter

10/19/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
British Parliamentary Secretary to the Treasury (Chief Whip) Wendy Morton walks at Downing Street

LONDON (Reuters) - British Conservative lawmaker Wendy Morton, who is the member of the government responsible for enforcing party discipline, has resigned, the Sun reported on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)


