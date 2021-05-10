Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK government set to sell NatWest shares - Sky News

05/10/2021 | 11:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government is preparing to sell a stake in NatWest Group in the coming days, Sky News reported on Monday, sending shares down in the state-backed lender.

The government is likely to sell just over 1 billion pounds ($1.41 billion) of stock, amounting to around a 5% stake, Sky reported citing a fund manager.

Shares in NatWest fell 2% on the report, after previously being up around 2% on the day.

NatWest is 60% state-owned following a 45 billion pound bailout in the 2007-09 financial crisis. The government's last sale of stock was in 2018.

The Treasury was not immediately available for comment. NatWest declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7074 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18aSuspected U.S. pipeline hackers say aim is money, not mayhem
RE
11:15aNEW YORK FED : Future Price Increase Expectations Jump Higher Again in April
DJ
11:14aWho's tedros says shocking global disparity in access to vaccines remains one of biggest impediments to ending pandemic
RE
11:14aWho's tedros says who foundation launching 'together for india' appeal including purchase of oxygen, medicines and protective equipment
RE
11:12aWho's tedros says globally seeing a plateau in covid-19 cases and deaths but still 'unacceptably high"
RE
11:11aEu commission spokesman says eu to start on tuesday second legal action against astrazeneca over problems in delivering vaccines
RE
11:11aU.S. consumers expect near-term inflation bump, medium-term outlook steady
RE
11:09aUK government set to sell NatWest shares - Sky News
RE
11:06aCzech shoppers hit the stores for the first time in 2021
RE
11:06aArchegos prompts review of derivatives rules, says global regulator
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Bad news is good news
4Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, copper shines
5Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high

HOT NEWS