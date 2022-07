"We have given Labour the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the government," a government spokeswoman said.

"They have chosen to play politics by tabling a vote of no confidence in the government and the prime minister. As the prime minister has already resigned and a leadership process is underway, we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time."

(Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Michael Holden)