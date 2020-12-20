UK govt looking at compensation for scrapped travel plans, says minister

Log in
12/20/2020 | 05:31am EST
LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's government is looking into compensating people who have had to scrap their travel plans after new measures were put in place before Christmas to try to stem the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, health minister Matt Hancock said.

Asked by Times radio whether the government would hand out compensation, Hancock said: "That is something that the Treasury (finance ministry) and the Department for Transport are looking at, because we understand the point that people are making." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


