UK govt looking at compensation for scrapped travel plans, says minister

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Britain's government is looking
into compensating people who have had to scrap their travel
plans after new measures were put in place before Christmas to
try to stem the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus,
health minister Matt Hancock said.
Asked by Times radio whether the government would hand out
compensation, Hancock said: "That is something that the Treasury
(finance ministry) and the Department for Transport are looking
at, because we understand the point that people are making."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)