UK govt quietly extends councils' lockdown powers until July 17 - Telegraph

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The British government has quietly
extended lockdown laws to give councils the power to close pubs,
restaurants, shops and public spaces until July 17, the
Telegraph reported on Saturday. https://bit.ly/3p8zwwC
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday the government
could not consider easing lockdown restrictions with infection
rates at their current high levels, and until it is confident
that the vaccination programme is working.
