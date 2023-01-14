Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

UK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, PM Sunak tells Zelenskiy

01/14/2023 | 06:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) meet in Riga

LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Rishi Sunak outlined Britain's ambition to send some of its main battle tanks to Ukraine along with additional artillery support during a phone call on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Sunak's office said.

"They agreed on the need to seize on this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support to Ukraine," a spokesperson for Sunak said.

"The prime minister outlined the UK's ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems."

There have been a number of media reports suggesting that Britain was in discussions with Ukraine to deliver the Challengers, the British Army's main battle tank, to help the country fight invading Russian forces.

However, the British government has repeatedly said no final decision had been taken.

"The prime minister and President Zelenskiy welcomed other international commitments in this vein, including Poland's offer to provide a company of Leopard tanks," Sunak's spokesperson said.

"The prime minister stressed that he and the whole UK government would be working intensively with international partners to deliver rapidly the kind of support which will allow Ukraine to press their advantage, win this war and secure a lasting peace."

(Reporting by Michael HoldenEditing by Mark Heinrich and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
07:02aFrench foreign minister summons Iran's top diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of spying
RE
06:52aUK has 'ambition' to send tanks to Ukraine, PM Sunak tells Zelenskiy
RE
06:11aRomanian prosecutors take away luxury cars seized in Andrew Tate case
RE
06:06aGreece will hold parliamentary election in spring, PM says
RE
06:03aEnd to storms is near but California braces for two more atmospheric rivers
RE
05:57aChina's COVID fever and emergency hospitalisations have peaked -health official
RE
05:33aRussian ex-President Medvedev says Japanese PM should disembowel himself
RE
05:30aDialogue not over, French PM says as workers protest pension reform
RE
03:29aHDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, says net profit jumps 18.5%
RE
03:22aRussian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv - officials
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks climb after banks report Q4 earnings
2HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, says net profit jumps 18.5%
3UAE ENERGY MINISTER SAYS  GAS PRICES WILL ULTIMATELY STABILIZE T…
4UAE ENERGY MINISTER SAYS DIFFERENTIAL BETWEEN SPOT LNG AND TERM…
5ABU DHABI-QATAR'S KAABI SAYS  HIGH GAS PRICES NOT GOOD FOR US…

HOT NEWS