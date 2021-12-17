Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK has appropriate support in place for business, Conservative chairman says

12/17/2021 | 02:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's PM Johnson chairs weekly cabinet meeting, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The chairman of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party said on Friday the country had appropriate support in place for those businesses being hit by a wave of infections from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

"We have already put support in place, of course we watch this hour by hour, day by day, and I know the chancellor is very closely engaged but at the moment we have appropriate support in place," Oliver Dowden told Sky News.

Businesses in the hospitality sector have been urging the government to provide more financial support after customers cancelled bookings in the crucial Christmas period due to record daily COVID-19 infections.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aIn Myanmar jungle, civilians prepare to battle military rulers
RE
02:43aECB'S VILLEROY : We are "probably" close to inflation peak
RE
02:41aVoters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson 'a kicking' with by-election loss
RE
02:39aMurakami-linked funds sold all Shinsei Bank shares to SBI - filing
RE
02:37aHSBC fined $85 million for anti-money laundering failings
RE
02:37aGerman producer prices soar almost 20% y/y on energy costs
RE
02:37aBundesbank forecasts growth blip, inflation above ECB target for years
RE
02:33aStellantis reshuffles European financing operations through new JVs with banks
RE
02:31aUK house price boom set to end in 2022, Halifax predicts
RE
02:31aProminent Egyptian opposition activist's phone hacked - watchdog
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse senior executive Eric Varvel likely to leave - FT
2Facebook exposes mercenary spy firms that targeted 50,000 people
3Ghislaine Maxwell's defense seeks to make case that accusers' memories ..
4Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers s..
5U.S. curbs Chinese drone maker DJI, other firms it accuses of aiding ri..

HOT NEWS