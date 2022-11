Sunak expressed optimism on Monday about working with France to tackle illegal migration and his spokesman said the two nations were close to a deal to tackle the surge in migrants reaching southern England on small boats.

Asked if a deal is expected before Christmas, Sunak's spokesman said: "We haven't set a timeline. The focus is on securing the right sort of cooperation, which works for both sides."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill and Alistair Smout)