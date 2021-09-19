Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK has plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices -business minister

09/19/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain's Alok Sharma, president of this year's United Nations COP26 walks outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain has plans in place to protect the market and consumers from soaring global gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday following a meeting with the head of energy regulator Ofcom.

A jump in gas prices has already forced several domestic energy suppliers out of business and has shut fertiliser plants that also produce carbon dioxide, used to stun animals before slaughter and prolong the shelf-life of food.

"If a supplier fails, Ofgem will ensure customers' gas and electricity supply will continue uninterrupted," Kwarteng said on Twitter.

"If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the Govt. The objective is to continue supply to customers until the company can be rescued or customers moved to new suppliers."

Kwarteng said he had also met with the Chief Executive of CF Industries, the country's largest domestic supplier of CO2.

"We discussed the pressures the business is facing and explored possible ways forward to secure vital supplies, including to our food and energy industries," he said.

Kwarteng held emergency talks with executives from National Grid, Centrica and EDF on Saturday and is due to host a roundtable with energy industry and consumer groups on Monday.

The government has been moved to act after low gas storage levels, decreased supplies from Russia, demand from Asia, low renewables output and nuclear maintenance outages combined to more than triple European gas prices this year, hitting record highs.

Earlier minister Alok Sharma told Sky News the government was confident that soaring prices would not result in a risk to supply and that measures were in place to protect consumers from sudden price increases.

As well as domestic gas production in the North Sea, Britain also imports gas via pipeline from Norway, as well as the Netherlands and Belgium.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Alexander Smith and Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:30pUK has plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices -business minister
RE
12:30pUK has plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices -business minister
RE
12:28pSenior House Democrats concede likely scale-back of $3.5 trillion Biden spending bill
RE
12:15pUAE economy minister to visit Britain seeking trade deal
RE
12:08pPlans in place to protect consumers from soaring gas prices - UK business minister
RE
11:50aCzech central bank hits back at finance minister's rate rise warning
RE
11:40aBOX OFFICE : 'Shang-Chi' Set to Lead for Third Weekend as 'Free Guy' Climbs Up to No. 2
RE
11:23aNigeria to incorporate state-oil firm NNPC, board appointed
RE
10:35aNigeria to incorporate NNPC, appoints board -President says
RE
10:35aNigeria's president directs nnpc to be incorporated, appoints board -statement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
2Aldar Properties : Abu Dhabi's state holding firm ADQ hires more banker..
3Taiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit
4China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs -..
5European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean

HOT NEWS