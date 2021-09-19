UK has plans to protect consumers from soaring gas prices -business minister

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain has plans in place to
protect the market and consumers from soaring global gas prices,
business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Sunday following a
meeting with the head of energy regulator Ofcom.
A jump in gas prices has already forced several domestic
energy suppliers out of business and has shut fertiliser plants
that also produce carbon dioxide, used to stun animals before
slaughter and prolong the shelf-life of food.
"If a supplier fails, Ofgem will ensure customers’ gas and
electricity supply will continue uninterrupted," Kwarteng said
on Twitter.
"If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special
administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the Govt. The
objective is to continue supply to customers until the company
can be rescued or customers moved to new suppliers."
Kwarteng said he had also met with the Chief Executive of CF
Industries, the country's largest domestic supplier of CO2.
"We discussed the pressures the business is facing and
explored possible ways forward to secure vital supplies,
including to our food and energy industries," he said.
Kwarteng held emergency talks with executives from National
Grid, Centrica and EDF on Saturday and
is due to host a roundtable with energy industry and consumer
groups on Monday.
The government has been moved to act after low gas storage
levels, decreased supplies from Russia, demand from Asia, low
renewables output and nuclear maintenance outages combined to
more than triple European gas prices this year, hitting record
highs.
Earlier minister Alok Sharma told Sky News the government
was confident that soaring prices would not result in a risk to
supply and that measures were in place to protect consumers from
sudden price increases.
As well as domestic gas production in the North Sea, Britain
also imports gas via pipeline from Norway, as well as the
Netherlands and Belgium.
