UK health minister suggests tougher COVID-19 measures may last for some time

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - British health minister Matt
Hancock suggested on Sunday that new tighter restrictions in
London and southeast England could stay in place for some time,
saying a new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged is very
difficult to control.
Asked whether people living under the stringent tier 4
restrictions should expect to do so for some time, Hancock told
Sky News: "We really need to get this under control ... We've
got a long way to go to sort this, essentially we've got to get
that vaccine rolled out to keep people safe."
"Given how much faster this new variant spreads, it's going
to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the
vaccine rolled out."
(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Hugh Lawson)