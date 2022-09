UK hedge fund founder charged in New York with market manipulation, fraud

Neil Phillips, 52, was indicted on four criminal charges including wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Phillips engaged in hundreds of millions of dollars of foreign exchange trades on Dec. 26, 2017 so the dollar-rand rate would fall below 12.50, entitling his fund and a client to the $20 million under a "barrier options" contract.

Phillips was arrested in Spain this week at the United States' request, and would be extradited to face the charges.

A lawyer for Phillips could not immediately be identified.

