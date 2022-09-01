Log in
News: Latest News
UK hedge fund founder charged in New York with market manipulation, fraud

09/01/2022 | 11:07am EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The co-founder and chief executive of a prominent London-based hedge fund was charged in New York on Thursday with fraud over an alleged scheme to manipulate the U.S. dollar-South African rand exchange rate in order to trigger a $20 million payment.

Neil Phillips, 52, was indicted on four criminal charges including wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Phillips engaged in hundreds of millions of dollars of foreign exchange trades on Dec. 26, 2017 so the dollar-rand rate would fall below 12.50, entitling his fund and a client to the $20 million under a "barrier options" contract.

Phillips was arrested in Spain this week at the United States' request, and would be extradited to face the charges.

A lawyer for Phillips could not immediately be identified.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.52% 1.15283 Delayed Quote.-13.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.7593 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.95% 0.99365 Delayed Quote.-11.71%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.012551 Delayed Quote.-6.54%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.60724 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
HOT NEWS