Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

UK holidaymakers face more long delays at Port of Dover

07/23/2022 | 04:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A view shows long queues of vehicles during a traffic in Dover

LONDON (Reuters) - Long queues of holidaymakers and lorries built up on Saturday outside the Port of Dover, Britain's main gateway to Europe, and officials said the disruption could be worse than the logjam seen on Friday.

Travellers setting out at the start of the British school summer holidays, as well as the usual flow of goods lorries, have faced long delays because of slow border checks.

The Kent Resilience Forum, which brings together local councils and emergency services, declared a "major incident", while Port of Dover CEO Doug Bannister said travellers could face delays of up to six hours on Saturday.

The UK government has blamed the problems on a lack of French border force staff, while France says more checks are needed because Britain is no longer a member of the European Union.

Dover and the French port of Calais have what is known as juxtaposed border controls, where French authorities check passports on British soil before departure, and vice versa in France.

"We were expecting that today was going to be a busier day than yesterday," Bannister told BBC radio.

"Yesterday we processed about eight and a half thousand cars going out, today we were predicted to be around 10,000, so it is going to be a very busy day down here."

Roger Gough, the Conservative leader of Kent County Council, said around 3,000 HGV lorries held on the M20 motorway were gradually being fed through to Dover.

Bannister said the number of French border staff at Dover had increased following Friday's disruption.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is competing to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, said on Friday the "awful situation" was unacceptable.

"We need action from France to build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption for British tourists and to ensure this appalling situation is avoided in future," she said in a statement.

Travellers heading for the Eurotunnel service at Folkstone were also facing delays. Queues stretched two miles (3.2 km) back from the entrance.

The major port delays come as some airports also struggle to recruit enough staff to manage the post-pandemic rebound in travel, leading to chaotic scenes at London airports in recent weeks.

Railway travel has also been periodically disrupted this summer by labour strikes.

(Reporting by James Davey; Additional reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.6924 Delayed Quote.-4.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.2002 Delayed Quote.-11.33%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.28% 0.7736 Delayed Quote.-1.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 1.021 Delayed Quote.-10.11%
GETLINK SE 0.50% 19.05 Real-time Quote.30.84%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.012528 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.14% 0.6252 Delayed Quote.-8.68%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12aChina says medical insurance fund in the black, responding to concerns
RE
06:09aWHO experts split on monkeypox emergency ahead of decision - sources
RE
06:00aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:39aMinister in India's West Bengal arrested in education scam probe
RE
05:38aMinister in India's West Bengal arrested in education scam probe
RE
05:00aSteelmaker Voestalpine builds up gas reserve to tackle shortfalls - CEO
RE
04:52aChina's government, Communist Party leaders vaccinated against COVID - official
RE
04:46aUK holidaymakers face more long delays at Port of Dover
RE
04:42aUnder threat of subpoena, S.Africa's Ramaphosa responds to graft watchdog
RE
04:29aMozambique central bank extends suspension of Standard Bank from forex market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Orange and MasMovil sign $19 billion merger agreement in Spain
2Steelmaker Voestalpine builds up gas reserve to tackle shortfalls - CEO
3China's government, Communist Party leaders vaccinated against COVID - ..
4UK says Ukraine continues offensive against Russia in Kherson
5Google fires software engineer who claimed its AI chatbot is sentient

HOT NEWS