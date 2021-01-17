UK hopes to be able to consider lockdown easing in March - minister

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's government hopes it can
meet its target for rolling out COVID-19 vaccines and be able to
consider easing lockdown restrictions by March, foreign minister
Dominic Raab said on Sunday.
The country, which has Europe's highest COVID-19 death
toll, has been under a national lockdown since Jan. 5, when
schools were closed for most pupils, non-essential businesses
were shut to the public, and people were ordered to work from
home where possible.
"What we want to do is get out of this national lockdown as
soon as possible," Raab told Sky News television.
"By early spring, hopefully by March, we'll be in a position
to make those decisions. I think it's right to say we won't do
it all in one big bang. As we phase out the national lockdown, I
think we'll end up phasing through a tiered approach."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has set a target of vaccinating
the elderly, including care home residents, the clinically
vulnerable and frontline workers - or roughly more than 13
million people - by mid-February.
If all goes smoothly, he has said that England can consider
easing lockdown restrictions from that time.
The Sunday Times newspaper said British ministers had
reached a deal to approve a three-point plan that could lead to
some lockdown restrictions being lifted as soon as early March.
Areas will have restrictions eased once their death rate has
fallen, the number of hospital admissions drops and some people
aged between 50 and 70 are vaccinated, the newspaper said.
The Sunday Times quoted cabinet ministers as saying they
were prepared to resist pressure from health advisers to delay
the changes until most people are vaccinated, a process that
would take until the summer at least.
"For the first time there are no significant divisions
between hawks and doves in the cabinet," a cabinet source told
the newspaper. "Everyone accepted that we need to lock down hard
and everyone accepts that we need to open up before everyone is
vaccinated."
A spokesman in Johnson's office declined to comment on the
report.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Pravin Char)